(WIVB)–The Center for Disease Control is now shifting its concerns over vaping related illness to THC.



The agency is removing language from its website this week suggesting that people avoid all vaping products. Instead, researches are asking people to stop vaping THC, especially those from friends and online dealers.



The CDC also says people should not add Vitamin E Acetate to their e-cigarettes. They say the thickener has been strongly linked to lung injury cases.