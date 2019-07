(WIVB) — The multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour appears to be over, but health experts worry there are still people at risk.

Brands affected include Pillsbury, King Arthur Flour and Baker’s Corner.

Leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say even though there’s no longer a risk, people could still have the flour in their pantries.

21 people became sick. If it’s still in your home, throw it away.