Celebrate summer with family-friendly events at Spark!Fishers

by: Staff

It’s a community-led festival, planned by more than 100 local residents. And did we mention… it’s a ton of fun?! 

Stephanie Perry, Assistant Director, Public Relations, City of Fishers, tells us more about Spark!Fishers!

Spark!Fishers Friday Night Concert
June 28, Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 7 p.m. 

Spark!Fishers 5K
June 29, Nickel Plate District, 8 a.m. 

•    Spark!Fishers returns for a second year on Saturday, June 29 in the Nickel Plate District in downtown Fishers!
•    The Independence Day festival features more than 100 local vendors (including tons of food & drink), 3 entertainment stages, a farmers’ market, artisan fair, a 5K walk/run, a parade, fireworks display, and more!
•    The all-day celebration has fun for all ages, including a Kids’ Zone, Teen Hangout, and a Veterans’ Hall to honor our local heroes.

•    The festivities kick off Friday night with a concert featuring national recording artists Vertical Horizon and Tonic in the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. This concert is free but a ticket is required. Tickets can be obtained through ticket stops or online giveaways.
•    Spark!Fishers is free to attend.
To learn more, visit www.sparkfishers.com

