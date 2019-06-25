Celebrate summer with family-friendly events at Spark!Fishers 

It’s a community-led festival, planned by more than 100 local residents. And did we mention… it’s a ton of fun?!

Stephanie Perry, Assistant Director, Public Relations, City of Fishers, tells us more about Spark!Fishers!



Spark!Fishers Friday Night Concert

June 28, Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Spark!Fishers 5K

June 29, Nickel Plate District, 8 a.m.

• Spark!Fishers returns for a second year on Saturday, June 29 in the Nickel Plate District in downtown Fishers!

• The Independence Day festival features more than 100 local vendors (including tons of food & drink), 3 entertainment stages, a farmers’ market, artisan fair, a 5K walk/run, a parade, fireworks display, and more!

• The all-day celebration has fun for all ages, including a Kids’ Zone, Teen Hangout, and a Veterans’ Hall to honor our local heroes.



• The festivities kick off Friday night with a concert featuring national recording artists Vertical Horizon and Tonic in the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. This concert is free but a ticket is required. Tickets can be obtained through ticket stops or online giveaways.

• Spark!Fishers is free to attend.

Follow Spark!Fishers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @SparkFishers

To learn more, visit www.sparkfishers.com.

