Celebrations take place in Elmwood Village after it’s announced Joe Biden is President elect

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Americans have spent all day and night celebrating in the streets of Buffalo.

The former vice-president is now the president elect and set to become the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman to become vice president.

The Elmwood village was full of Biden and Harris supporters expressing their excitement.

“I feel great. I feel this is the most excitement I have felt in the last 4 years,” said Catharine Miles-Kania.

“This a whole different ball game and I think that’s how people are looking at this. As kind of a new start,” said Duayne Cumberlander.

A new start is what people gathering on Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell parkway said they voted for.

“I think the last four days has been stressful for probably both sides quite honestly but I really believe in the democratic process,” Miles-Kania said. “I really believe that we have the infrastructure in place to have a fair vote, ballot counting, etc.”

The main word of the night by many Biden and Harris supporters is relief.

“We can actually come back together you know start talking again, hopefully after everything cools down,” Lumumba said. “That’s really my thing. It’s hard to put two words together because I’m happy everybody’s happy. You can feel the excitement in the air.”

“Relieved, it’s been a really long four years,” Elissa Banas said.

“I’ve had this overwhelming sense of just it’s going to be ok,” said Adam Reich. “It might not be today. It might not be tomorrow. but this week was a moral referendum on the direction I think on this country.”