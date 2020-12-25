Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Celebrities are weighing in and offering words of encouragement following a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville.
Movie actors, musicians, and media personalities took to Twitter on Friday to express their support for the community.
At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.
Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.