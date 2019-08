TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A concrete truck from Preferred Materials in Niagara Falls spilled about a half yard of concrete out of the cement mixer on Seymour Street in the City of Tonawanda, according to police.

The incident happened this afternoon just before 2 p.m.

City of Tonawanda police say the street was closed until 4 p.m. when cleanup was complete.