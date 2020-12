BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library’s downtown Central Library will reopen to the public on Monday.

Hours for next week will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 31), closed Jan. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2.

Curbside and walkup services will still be available.

Guests are asked to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and limit visits to two hours. No eating or drinking is allowed.