Central Terminal Restoration Corporation unveils $300 million blueprint for landmark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Monday, the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation unveiled a pricey blueprint to upgrade the Queen City landmark.



Officials want to make the Central Terminal a year round event space with a public plaza, great lawn, and a restaurant.

They say $100 million will get the site clean, safe, and stable – but it will take an additional $200 million in funding to fully develop the site.

Local and state lawmakers back this idea.

They want to do whatever it takes to bring this to life because they believe it would help revitalize buffalo’s East side.

“Whether it is $10 or $10 million dollars, this is worth it. It’s worth every penny of it,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. “And I think we should fight tooth and nail to make sure it happens.”



When this building is finally redeveloped and brought back to its useful life, we will all be celebrating not only in Broadway-Fillmore, but across the entire City of Buffalo,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

Currently, the central terminal is currently undergoing a $5 million capital project.

Empire State Development, the National Grid Foundation and New York State’s Environmental Protection helped raise the finds for that.