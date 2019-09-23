CEO of MyPayrollHR’s parent company arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The CEO of Valuewise Corporation, the parent company of MyPayrollHR has been arrested, according to the FBI.

FBI Albany confirms the arrest of Michael Mann, CEO of Valuewise Corporation-the parent company of MyPayrollHR. He appeared in US District Court this afternoon. Impacted business owners should continue to provide information via the link below. https://t.co/xC4a0ueShI — FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) September 23, 2019

Authorities in Albany say Michael Mann appeared in US District Court this afternoon.

The FBI is now seeking allegations of criminal conduct related to the MyPayrollHR headquarters in Clifton Park, Valuewise Corporation, and other subsidiary businesses.

A questionnaire is available on the FBI’s website for those who believe they have suffered a financial loss due to the activities of MyPayrollHR, its parent company, or related businesses.

According to FBI.gov, based on responses provided, the FBI may ask for additional information.