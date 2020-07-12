Chalk artists flock to Lockport for Lockport Chalk Walk

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many chalk festivals have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but many artists are still sharing their work.

In Lockport, many chalk artists came together this weekend for the Lockport Chalk Walk- part of the Lockport in Bloom Garden Walk.

“It’s a lot of fun- you get to see people and you’re not stuck at home, you get some fresh air and you get to see the community, which is really nice,” chalk artist Courtney Haeick told News 4.

Chalk artist Teri Ritz said she’s noticed a lot more people turning to chalk during the pandemic.

“I think it gets people out in their community a little bit, even if it’s their own front yard- just a way to connect with people and send positive messages because we could really use those at this point in time,” Ritz said.

Many artists say they’re already looking forward to Chalkfest Buffalo, which is scheduled for next month at Buffalo RiverWorks.