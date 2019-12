(WIVB) – Anyone waiting for their chance to see Chance The Rapper next year is unfortunately out of luck.

The “No Problems” rapper has canceled his performance originally scheduled to take place on February 10 at KeyBank Center.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase. If you purchased tickets via tickets.com by phone or online your tickets will be automatically refunded.

No word on why the show was canceled or if there are plans to reschedule.