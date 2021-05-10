Chandler Street is hosting a new Saturday evening “After-Market”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kitchens at Chandler Street are following up their successful winter market with a weekly Saturday evening event.

The Chandler Street After-Market is being held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays through November at 27 and 37 Chandler St. Visitors will be able to shop and eat at the businesses in both buildings, as well as pick up items from a rotating selection of vendors in the parking lot, said Robbie Gianadda of Flat #12 Mushrooms.

“It’ll be just like a farmer’s market, but it will be a little more prepared-food forward, and we’ll have some beer vendors as well,” Gianadda said.

The winter farmer’s market started out of a need for outdoor shopping during the pandemic.

“Most of the winter markets were indoors, and not everyone was comfortable packing into inclosed spaces,” Gianadda said. “It was very surprising- people loved coming and shopping outdoors even on the coldest weekends.”

Saturday was the first After-Market event.

Marcus Burley, co-owner and co-founder of TooRaw Organics, was on-site selling his line of cold-pressed, organic juices.

“We’ll be here for the rest of the summer,” Burley said. “I think it’s a little more mellow- this is a later scene more geared toward dinner.”

“You have the option to get stuff like mushrooms, seafood, veggie burgers- it’s the same feeling of a farmer’s market, but almost cooler, I’d say,” said Grace Brown, culinary organizer for Pacific Cloud Seafood said.

Pacific Cloud Seafood- a collective of small boat line-and-hook fishermen- is one of the tenants of the Kitchens at Chandler Street.

Brown said they will be launching a hot food program at the After-Market events in the next couple of weeks.

“I think it’s so awesome to be down in the Chandler Street community- I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on a Saturday night,” she added.

You can follow the vendors coming to the Chandler Street After-Market on the event’s Facebook page.