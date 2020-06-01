‘Change never comes through violence’: MLK’s daughter asks protesters to opt for peace

ATLANTA (WJW) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, is urging protesters to demonstrate in a nonviolent manner.

Protests broke out across the nation this past weekend in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black and Chauvin is white.

Though most of the weekend’s protests were peaceful, some turned violent, prompting governors of multiple states to activate the National Guard. Protesters were seen looting, rioting and clashing with police.

King spoke out during an Atlanta city briefing on Saturday, asking for nonviolence.

“As I stand here in this moment and look at my journey, I have to make an appeal to my brothers and sisters, because I realized that the only way to get constructive change is through nonviolent means,” she said.

Noting that many people have been using her father’s words “riots are the language of the unheard,” she said the only way to overcome systemic racism and white supremacy in America is through nonviolent means.

“It is a proven method,” King said. “It did not fail my father … it did not fail them. Because when you really understand it and really practice it, it brings about the results.”

Nonviolence is not weak or passive.

Nonviolence is active and aggressive.

It is strategic, with an ultimate goal.

It seeks true peace, which = justice.

Nonviolence is not weak or passive.

Nonviolence is active and aggressive.

It is strategic, with an ultimate goal.

It seeks true peace, which = justice.

Even if you disagree with it as a method for social change, I still hear you and love you. You are an answer and a solution.

She acknowledged that African Americans want change and they want it now, but reiterated violence is not the solution.

“Change never comes through violence. It is not a solution. Violence, in fact, creates more problems,” she explained.

King said that those acting violently are not honoring the legacy of her father or that of Floyd.