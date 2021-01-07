Chaos at the Capitol: Local parents, and teachers discuss the issue with children

(WIVB)– This weeks chaos at the Capitol will be talked about at dinner tables and in classrooms for days to come.

Inside Sommer Pacana’s 10th grade global history classroom students were tasked with asking questions about the incident. One question was — “Why is this my future, and why do I have to fix it?”

“That’s what a student said. I was like that’s really interesting, because this is their future,” Pacana said. “The kids definitely knew I was shocked this morning. I said, this is not representative of what democracy is supposed to be like. I used it as more of a teaching moment. I also said to them, it’s a shock for everybody. And, could we have seen this coming?”

In a family room several miles away in Getzville Jessica Fish’s brood discussed the issue together. She’s the mother of five children, three are young adults in their 20s and two are 13-year-old twins.

“By the time they came down, there were people using objects to smash windows and so it was enough to have some concern over what was happening,” Fish said.

Local childhood education experts say asking questions are key when it comes to talking with kids about incidents like these.

“It’s really important, especially as children are younger, to figure out what their questions are and use that to guide the conversation,” she said. “On the flip side, providing too much information, or all the information that the adult has, and often times it’s not what the child or the young person needs.”