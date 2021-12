(WIVB) – Charges against a Depew man accused of killing his wife have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Sayed Nasir, 38, is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home and stabbing her to death.

The woman, 33-year-old Nazeefa Tahir, died at the scene.

Prosecutors say the charges have been upgraded because Nasir violated an order of protection when committing the crime.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.