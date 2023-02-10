HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District announced that all child endangerment charges were dropped against high school Assistant Principal Eli Marcus.

Hornell Schools confirmed with 18 News on February 10, 2023 that all charges were dropped in the June 2022 indictment. The original court document accused Marcus and Superintendent Jeremy Palotti of various child endangerment and misconduct charges.

In December 2022, all charges were dropped against Palotti.

Marcus was put on administrative leave in June 2022 following the indictment. The school district didn’t confirm whether Marcus will be reinstated as Assistant Principal and said it is investigating the District Attorney’s claims “with an independent entity”.

The Hornell City School District issued the following statement:

The Board of Education has been advised, as expected, that all the charges on which Assistant Principal Marcus was indicted last June have been dismissed by the Steuben County Court. We are glad to have this part of the legal process behind us, so that we can remain fully focused on the education of our students. In light of the manner in which this claim was brought forward, and in respecting the criminal investigative process, the district was advised not to investigate these claims internally. With the criminal piece behind us, the district is now engaged in that process with an independent entity. Out of respect for the process, and in the interest of the privacy of all concerned, we will have no further comment at this time. Hornell City School District Board of Education

18 News also reached out to various County officials, but the court said the case was sealed and there was no public record.