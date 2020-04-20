1  of  3
Charter: No layoffs, furloughs for next 60 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charter Communications announced on Monday it will not have any layoffs or furloughs for at least the next 60 days.

The announcement is part of its ongoing efforts to provide support to their employees during the coronavirus pandmic.

So far, Charter has implemented an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour for all front line employees with permanent wage increases from $15 to $20 an hour over the next two years. They’ve also given employees three weeks of COVID-19 related flex time in addition to any paid administrative leave due to exposure to the virus.

