Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System to return to regular service, schedules on Tuesday

(WIVB) – The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System (CARTS) will return to regular weekly service and schedules starting Tuesday.

This includes all city and rural routes.

“CARTS is excited to reinstate full weekday services for its public transportation system as the County is expected to go into Phase III,” said Brad Bentley, Director of Public Facilities for Chautauqua County. “Please remember facemasks or face coverings must be worn while on the CARTS bus as per the Governor’s executive order.”

For more information or to schedule a trip, call CARTS at 1-800-388-6534, 716-665-6466 or 716-366-4500. You can also follow CARTS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CARTS.NY .