Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties to receive new state funding for paving and bridge projects

(WIVB) – Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties are set to receive new infrastructure funding from New York State.

Officials gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Salamanca Tuesday morning to announce a little more than $17 million in CHIPS, PAVE NY and Extreme Weather Recovery Funds has been awarded to parts of the Southern Tier – that’s a 31 percent increase from last year.

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel says this money will help catch up on projects that were delayed because of the pandemic.

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities says the increased funding will allow 32 miles of roadway paving and 16 bridge rehabilitation projects to be completed.

In comparison, last year 17 miles of roadway paving and 10 bridge projects were completed in the county.