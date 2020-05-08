Chautauqua County bridge replacement in Town of North Harmony beginning next week

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Route 18 Bridge over the Prendergast Creek in the Town of North Harmony will be closed to traffic starting May 13 to replace it.

Officials say this bridge replacement is expected to last five months.

As part of this, County Route 18 between County Route 33 and Potter Road will be closed to traffic during construction.

A detour will be posted using County Route 33, Webber Road, and morris Road, officials say.

Chautauqua County Director of Public Facilities Brad Bentley said the existing structure needs replacement due to deficiencies in the steel girders, concrete decking, and bridge abutments.

“The bridge railings need to be upgraded to conform to current standards, as well. When the replacement bridge is in place, the CR 18 Bridge will have a safe crossing with no structural deficiencies and an expected service life of 50 to 75 years,” Bentley added.

The $1.4 million construction cost of the bridge replacement project will be paid for with 95% federal funds and 5% local funds, according to officials.

