Chautauqua County, CCIDA calling on local manufacturers to help provide gloves, masks, etc.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County and the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) is encouraging local manufacturers to support the state’s need for equipment such as gloves, masks, and gowns to help with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Companies including health care professionals, schools of public health or medicine, and providers and manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment products can receive funding from New York State to provide the products.

Companies that can help in Chautauqua County are encouraged to visit the CCIDA website to fill out a short questionnaire related to their manufacturing capabilities and needs, which will be shared with the state to create a database for potential “match-making” within the region.

“We have been working with local businesses that may be able to shift production to these needed supplies and we encourage any companies that have the ability to produce any of the needed items to contact the state directly and to fill out a short questionnaire on the CCIDA website,” Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said in a press release Monday. “Healthcare professionals are also being encouraged to contact the state.”

Anyone with questions can contact the CCIDA office at (716) 661- 8900.