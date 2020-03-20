Chautauqua County Clerk stops all public access due to coronavirus

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore is implementing policies effective Monday due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The clerk’s office will be close to the public until further notice. All record searches must be completed online at www.searchiqs.com.

Legal documents can be filed by:

E-Recording

E-Filing

Mail- 1 N. Erie St. P.O. Box 170 Mayville, NY 14757

The following in-person services will also be suspended and only accepted by mail:

Business Certificates

Notary Public

Registrar & Notary Appointments/Clerk Certifications for Apostilles COUNTY OF CHAUTAUQUA OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK P.O. BOX 170 MAYVILLE, NEW YORK 14757-0170

Copies/Certified Copies of Documents

Officials tell News 4 all DMV offices are closed to the public as well, until further notice, and no passports will be accepted at this time.

There will be drop off boxes at each DMV location, and customers can drop off:

New Registrations/Renewals

Invitations/Renewal Notice You Receive in the Mail

Plate Surrenders

Forms can be obtained at www.dmv.ny.gov. County Clerk Barmore asks you to leave your contact information so they can call you to process payment over the phone. Only credit cards will be accepted at this time.