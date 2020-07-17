Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene warns parents and guardians of dangerous new TikTok challenge

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

(WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene is warning parents and guardians about a dangerous new social media challenge.

According to a press release from the department, the “Benadryl Challenge” on TikTok involves taking large amounts of diphenhydramine (Benadryl) to attempt to get high and hallucinate.

The challenge has already sent teens to the hospital in acute distress, the department warns.

Benadryl is a type of sedating antihistamine commonly used to treat allergies and it works by blocking the cholinergic nervous system- so taking too much of it can cause life-threatening system wide effects.

“Large amounts cause exaggerated effects,” said Dr. Robert Weber, Pharm.D., an administrator for pharmacy services at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Weber adds that the following issues can arise after taking too much:

High body temperature;

Confusion;

Blurred vision;

Nausea;

Vomiting;

Unsteadiness;

High blood pressure;

Hallucinations;

Seizures;

Brain damage;

Heart attack; and

Death.

According to the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC), antihistamines like Benadryl are also dangerous when combined with pain medications and decongestants—and combining them can lead to an unintentional overdose. If you or someone you know takes too much Benadryl (or combine it with other medications that make it more potent), it’s essential to seek medical care right away by calling 911 or the New York Regional Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Patricia Brinkman, Director of Community Services with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene, urges parents to make sure Benadryl and all medications are stored in a safe place.

The Department of Mental Hygiene also stresses that it is important to be aware of your child’s social media activity or any time they spend on the internet.

“Children are still developing parts of the brain that control important functions including judgement and impulse control,” the press release from the department said. “Have conversations with your child to ask about their online activities and to remind them that online challenges that may seem harmless and fun can have scary and sometimes serious consequences.”