Chautauqua County Executive making case for Amazon distribution facility in Southern Tier

(WIVB) – Does Chautauqua County have a chance to bring an Amazon distribution facility to the Southern Tier?

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is making his case to make it happen.

Wendel says the county’s industrial development agency reached out to developers after Amazon canceled plans for a center on Grand Island.

He says they can provide tax incentives- but first he wants to get details on Amazon’s needs for a location.

One of the sites Wendel is suggesting for a location is near I-86 near the Town of Ellicott- the other is near the Thruway in Ripley.