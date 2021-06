CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – COVID-19 numbers across Western New York continue to improve as more and more vaccines get into arms.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported there were no new cases in the county on Monday – the first time the county hasn’t reported a new case since Aug. 2020.

Right now, there are currently five active cases with 24 people being monitored in quarantine in Chautauqua County.