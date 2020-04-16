1  of  3
Coronavirus
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is dropping as NYS on PAUSE extends to May 15 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Chautauqua County has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:
Chautauqua County_1556055740809.JPG.jpg

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The case count includes one new confirmed case- a woman in her 60s.

There are currently five active cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Nineteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county have recovered.

Three people have died from the coronavirus.

There are also 88 people in the county who are under quarantine/isolation orders by the public health director and are being monitored.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss