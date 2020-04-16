Chautauqua County has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The case count includes one new confirmed case- a woman in her 60s.

There are currently five active cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Nineteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county have recovered.

Three people have died from the coronavirus.

There are also 88 people in the county who are under quarantine/isolation orders by the public health director and are being monitored.