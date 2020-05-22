Chautauqua County has 70 total COVID-19 cases, 27 active cases

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has a total of 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, county officials announced in Friday’s COVID-19 update.

The county has ten new cases of the new coronavirus:

o 1 individual under the age of 18;

o 2 young adults (male and female);

o 1 female in her 20s;

o 2 in their 30s (male and female);

o 1 male in his 40s;

o 2 males in their 50s;

o 1 female in her 60s

As of Friday, there are 27 active cases in the county. None of them are currently hospitalized.

So far, 39 people have covered from COVID-19 in the county. Four have died. There are also 189 people currently under quarantine/isolation orders.

“This is serious; take it seriously,” said Christine Schuyler, Director of Health and Human Services. “COVID-19 has been identified in every part of Chautauqua County. Persons, with or without symptoms, and of any age, gender, race or religion, could be infected and spread the virus. Please wash your hands, cover your face, and respect six feet of space.”