CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has a total of 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

The county has 11 active cases, including one new case Saturday of a woman in her 30s. There are no COVID-19 hospitalizations currently. Ninety people have recovered, and there have been six deaths.

There are currently 128 cases in the county under quarantine/isolation orders.