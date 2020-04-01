Chautauqua County healthcare providers offer telemedicine services

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Healthcare workers in Chautauqua County are making sure services for those seeking mental health and chemical dependency treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic are easily accessible.

Offices and clinics will provide telemedicine treatment with modified clinic hours.

Family Service of the Chautauqua Region, located at 332 East 4th St. in Jamestown, offers family-focused mental health therapy to the greater Chautauqua region.



“The office is closed for clinical business but the administration continues to facilitate all forms of

correspondence and coordination with all of our staff for our clients and partners,” said Julie Chipman, Director of Clinical Services. “Patients are being seen through telehealth appointments, new and routine referrals within two weeks, and sooner for urgent or crisis referrals.”

Hours of operation and phone numbers are below:

The Chautauqua Center provides behavioral health services with individual and group counseling and treatment for substance use disorder, including medication-assisted therapy. The Chautauqua Center has offices at 107 Institute St. in Jamestown and 319 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. For more information,please call (716) 484-4334 or (716) 363-6050.



The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Mental Health and Chemical Dependency

Clinics are providing telemedicine appointments Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clinics are open for crisis appointments and other special circumstances. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinics are located at 200 E. Third St., 5th Floor, in Jamestown and 319 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. For more information, please call (716) 661-8330 or (716) 363-3550.

The Resource Center (TRC) provides one-to-one counseling, group counseling, and medication assisted treatment. TRC office at 186 Lakeshore Dr. W. in Dunkirk is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and its office at 880 E. 2nd St. in Jamestown is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (716) 366-7660 or (716) 661-1447.

TLC Health operates clinics at 33 N. Main St. in Cassadaga and at 7020 Erie Rd. in Derby, just outside of Chautauqua County. Its Cassadaga Clinic can be reached Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (716) 595-3355. Its Derby Clinic can also be reached at (716) 947-0316.

UPMC Chautauqua Outpatient Mental Health and Outpatient Chemical Dependency clinics are open

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its clinic at the Jones Health Center, 51 Glasgow Ave. in Jamestown, can be reached at (716) 664-8641 and its clinic at the Dunkirk Health Center, 306 Central Ave. in Dunkirk, can be reached at (716) 363-0018.

The Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline at 1-800-724-02461 is available if you are experiencing a

personal crisis or are in emotional distress.