Chautauqua County is meeting seven out of seven state metrics for reopening, looks to reopen as a sub-region

(WIVB) – Although the Western New York region is not meeting all seven of the state’s metrics to reopen yet, Chautauqua County is meeting all seven, county officials said in a press conference on Friday.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said that he has been in discussions with Cattaraugus and Allegany counties about seeking approval from the state to start Phase One reopening as a sub-region.

“Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties have much more in common with the Southern Tier Region, which opened Phase I today, then we do with urban centers within the Western New York Region,” said Wendel. “Our three counties have similar population densities and COVID-19 statistics. It is critical that we work together to urge the Governor’s Office to allow our sub-region to open based on our metrics and public health capabilities.”

Wendel also extended his State of Emergency Declaration for the county for up to 30 additional days as of Thursday evening. The extension of the state of emergency will help the county qualify for state and federal assistance related to the response to COVID-19.

The extension of the declaration will not prevent the county from reopening if Gov. Cuomo gives the approval, Wendel added.

As of Friday, the county has a total of 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are currently nine active cases, 33 people have recovered, and four people have died.

There are 149 people in the county under quarantine or isolation orders.