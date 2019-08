CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sinclairville man has been charged with second-degree arson following a fire in the Town of Chautauqua.

The fire occurred at a house on Hartfield-Centralia Rd. this past Sunday.

Fletcher Walters, III, was subsequently charged with starting the fire and arraigned on Tuesday.

Walters was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.