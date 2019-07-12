Chautauqua County man who died in crash, remembered by friends as a “good man”

A Chautauqua County man is dead after a head-on collision with tractor trailer.



Ramon Spunaugle, 23- year-old, was killed early Friday morning, when his hit a diesel tanker head on.

The accident happened around 1:30 in the morning on Route 83 in the Town of Ellington.

“It appears from the statements from the driver of the truck is the other vehicle swerved into his lane and he took evasive action, but he was unable to avoid the collision,” said Eric Balon, New York State Police

Allen Gurnari has been friends with for several years. He says they used to fish together.

“Every day I chilled with him, every day. He brightened my day every day he came over here,” said Gurnari. “He was a good person. Always helping out anybody that he can.”

The tanker driver was taken to Chautauqua Hospital for evaluation. He sustained minor bruising.

“The accident reconstruction people will complete their investigation. And then at that point, we’ll see if there’s any charges that are appropriate,” said Balon. “I don’t believe there’s going to be, but we can never say for certain, but at this point I doubt it.”