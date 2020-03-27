1  of  3
Chautauqua County now has five cases of coronavirus

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County now has five positive coronavirus cases, officials confirmed in a Friday press conference.

The two new cases of COVID-19 are a man in his 60s who recently traveled to New York City and a woman in her 30s with no recent travel history.

Their towns of residence are not being disclosed by local officials to protect their privacy.

The county currently has 49 pending coronavirus test results, according to WNY News Now. Several residents remain in isolation.

