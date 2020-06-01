Chautauqua is one of 20 nominees for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Small Town Cultural Scene

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua is one of twenty nominees for USA Today’s “10Best” 2020 Readers’ Choice award for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene”.
The public can vote daily from June 1 to June 28. You have to be 18 or older to vote.
The write-up for Chautauqua on the voting page says:
“Chautauqua is a double threat – stunning scenery and a thriving cultural scene, thanks in large part to the celebrated Chautauqua Institution, a summer center for the arts, spiritual growth and recreation. The institution hosts more than 2,000 events during its annual summer season, including concerts, lectures and educational demos.”