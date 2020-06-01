Breaking News
WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases News 4 at 6
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

Chautauqua is one of 20 nominees for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Small Town Cultural Scene

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua is one of twenty nominees for USA Today’s “10Best” 2020 Readers’ Choice award for “Best Small Town Cultural Scene”.

The public can vote daily from June 1 to June 28. You have to be 18 or older to vote.

The write-up for Chautauqua on the voting page says:

“Chautauqua is a double threat – stunning scenery and a thriving cultural scene, thanks in large part to the celebrated Chautauqua Institution, a summer center for the arts, spiritual growth and recreation. The institution hosts more than 2,000 events during its annual summer season, including concerts, lectures and educational demos.”

You can vote here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss