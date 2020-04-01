Check out how some small local businesses are helping Western New Yorkers adapt during pandemic

The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it’s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WIVB)–As Western New Yorkers are trying to get through this difficult time in a variety of ways, so are small local businesses.

Below is a list of just some of the area’s businesses and what they’re offering to help others adapt to the current climate.

1. The Grapevine Restaurant- 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY

Offering free delivery within five miles

Promoting $6 meals

Discounted family packs to feed a whole family

Curbside pickup!

2. Kraving Thyme Family Meal Prep- 10065 Niagara Falls Blvd Niagara Falls NY

Offering free delivery within 30 miles

All meals come with the nutrition information on them

Promoting children’s meals and also family portions

3. MAC Fitness- 4040 Clinton St West Seneca NY

Doing a free Facebook LIVE workout every day

The workouts are all exercises that can be done at home with little or no weights

4. Market in the Square- Two locations – West Seneca & North Tonawanda

Lunch & Dinner specials available for takeout

Available every day from 11 am-6 pm for $6.99

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday special hours dedicated to seniors and people most at risk, 7 am till 8 am.

5. The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo ( Non – Profit)- Room 607 at City Hall