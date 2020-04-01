1  of  3
Coronavirus
More than 83,000 New Yorkers test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

Check out how some small local businesses are helping Western New Yorkers adapt during pandemic

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it’s not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WIVB)–As Western New Yorkers are trying to get through this difficult time in a variety of ways, so are small local businesses.

Below is a list of just some of the area’s businesses and what they’re offering to help others adapt to the current climate.

1. The Grapevine Restaurant- 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY

  • Offering free delivery within five miles 
  • Promoting $6 meals 
  • Discounted family packs to feed a whole family 
  • Curbside pickup!

2. Kraving Thyme Family Meal Prep- 10065 Niagara Falls Blvd Niagara Falls NY

  • Offering free delivery within 30 miles
  • All meals come with the nutrition information on them
  • Promoting children’s meals and also family portions

3. MAC Fitness- 4040 Clinton St West Seneca NY

  • Doing a free Facebook LIVE workout every day
  • The workouts are all exercises that can be done at home with little or no weights

4. Market in the Square- Two locations – West Seneca & North Tonawanda

  • Lunch & Dinner specials available for takeout
  • Available every day from 11 am-6 pm for $6.99
  • Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday special hours dedicated to seniors and people most at risk, 7 am till 8 am. 

5. The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo ( Non – Profit)- Room 607 at City Hall

  • Promoting walking around WNY 
  • Showcasing videos of exercises that can be done at home
  • Working with community partners to help our community stay active during this time 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss