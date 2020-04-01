Check out how some small local businesses are helping Western New Yorkers adapt during pandemic

(WIVB)–As Western New Yorkers are trying to get through this difficult time in a variety of ways, so are small local businesses.
Below is a list of just some of the area’s businesses and what they’re offering to help others adapt to the current climate.
1. The Grapevine Restaurant- 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY
- Offering free delivery within five miles
- Promoting $6 meals
- Discounted family packs to feed a whole family
- Curbside pickup!
2. Kraving Thyme Family Meal Prep- 10065 Niagara Falls Blvd Niagara Falls NY
- Offering free delivery within 30 miles
- All meals come with the nutrition information on them
- Promoting children’s meals and also family portions
3. MAC Fitness- 4040 Clinton St West Seneca NY
- Doing a free Facebook LIVE workout every day
- The workouts are all exercises that can be done at home with little or no weights
4. Market in the Square- Two locations – West Seneca & North Tonawanda
- Lunch & Dinner specials available for takeout
- Available every day from 11 am-6 pm for $6.99
- Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday special hours dedicated to seniors and people most at risk, 7 am till 8 am.
5. The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo ( Non – Profit)- Room 607 at City Hall
- Promoting walking around WNY
- Showcasing videos of exercises that can be done at home
- Working with community partners to help our community stay active during this time