BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Christmas tree in Buffalo is getting people’s attention.

The tree is made of stainless steel spheres and contains more than 55,000 lights.

John Napier says it took more than 200 hours to decorate his home, but it was worth the work.

“I just like to see the look on people’s faces when I look out the window and see people looking at the tree,” Napier said.

You can find the display at his home on Morris Avenue.