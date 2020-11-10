Cheektowaga Central School District to pivot to full remote learning starting Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Cheektowaga Central School District will pivot to full remote learning starting Monday (Nov. 16).

The district’s goal is to reopen safely as soon as possible- possibly as early as Nov. 30.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, this week about 15 percent of staff have been absent, though not all COVID-1 related.

The district also says that over the past three or four weeks, slightly over 10 percent of the student body has also been absent.

“The purpose of this move is to build in health and safety measures for staff and students over the next two weeks,” the statement says.

You can check back on the district website daily for the latest updates starting Nov. 12.