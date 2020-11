A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Court is canceled for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. for criminal, civil, and drug courts.

People who are scheduled for court on those dates will receive a new court date in the mail.

Fines and traffic summons can be paid in person or by mail.