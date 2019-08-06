Cheektowaga man dies after Nashville motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man died after a motorcycle crash in Nashville this past Sunday.

That night around 8:20 p.m., Larry Neely, Jr., 49, was driving his motorcycle on I-65 when he collided with the back of a car. Before the crash occurred, officials say the flow of traffic was slowing down.

The driver of the car Neely collided with says he stopped in order to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front of him.

Officials say it appears Neely was improperly following the vehicle.

Neely, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle upon impact.

Following the crash, he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.