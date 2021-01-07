Cheektowaga man in attendance at D.C. riot, says he went to support Trump

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Western New Yorkers were in attendance as yesterday’s protest at the Capitol Building turned into a riot.

Cheektowaga resident Pete Harding traveled with others to support President Trump, he tells News 4.

