Cheektowaga man in attendance at D.C. riot, says he went to support Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - He may only be a rookie, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has already made an impact in the NFL. He finished in the top three in the league in rushing yards in his first season. If the Bills can’t slow him down, they could be in for a very long day.

Buffalo ranks 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, and Taylor has rushed for more than 150 yards twice in the last four games. That includes a 253 yard performance against the Jaguars last week.