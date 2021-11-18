Cheektowaga man killed in hit-and-run on Ludington Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Ludington Street.

Buffalo police responded to the scene, on the street’s 200 block, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim, a 43-year-old Cheektowaga man, died at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

