Cheektowaga man killed in hit-and-run on Ludington Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Ludington Street.
Buffalo police responded to the scene, on the street’s 200 block, around 10:45 p.m.
The victim, a 43-year-old Cheektowaga man, died at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.