Cheektowaga man using video games to raise money for Roswell Park

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is getting a little boost of support these days from video game fans.

Josh Piesczynski, of Cheektowaga, is helping lead that charge.

He’s using his Twitch stream to drive donations to Roswell Park.

That platform allows people to watch him play his favorite games, something he’s spent a lot of time doing.

“I am an only child so I’d be addicted to video games when I was younger, just playing all the time,” Piesczynski said.

Now, he says he spends several hours a day after work and on weekends playing on his X Box. So, he decided to turn his hobby into a cause.

“I figured, you know, I play video games, why not do it to try to change somebody’s life,” he said.

He admits his fundraiser has had some humble beginnings, and he’s still working hard to build his followers. But, he says those who have tuned in to watch him play have stepped up and opened their hearts and wallets for Roswell Park.



“It’s very heartwarming that I have friends, family, and many people I don’t know, random people out there anonymously donating,” Piesczynski said. “And anything counts. One cent, A thousand. It’s all the same. It all means the same to me. and I’m so thankful.”



You can give to Piesczynski’s fundraiser through a page on the Roswell Park website. Click here to learn more.