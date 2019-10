BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga murder suspect Yuriy Bruks was back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife. Prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and torso.

It happened in August on Raymond Avenue in Cheektowaga. Bruks led law enforcement on a two-month manhunt before authorities captured him in Mexico.

He’s expected back in court on Monday.