CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police say the Family Dollar on Genesee Street was looted Tuesday morning.

The suspect smashed the door, stole items from inside, and left on foot down Andrews Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 716-686-3979.

Cheektowaga Police say the photo above is the best the store could provide.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.