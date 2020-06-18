Erie Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing Cheektowaga woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are searching for a missing woman.

The silver alert is for 50-year-old Lenray Harris. She is 5’11” and weighs 280 lbs. It is believed she is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or a related cognitive disorder.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a green camo top. She has scars on her knees from surgeries, and tattoos on her calves and right thigh.

Harris was last seen at 17 Andrews Ave. in Cheektowaga.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3501.