Cheektowaga police looking for murder suspect

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are on the hunt for the suspect in a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, shortly after 3:30, police responded to an address on Raymond Ave.

When they got there, they found the body of a 34-year-old woman.

Yuriy Bruks, 34, is wanted by officers on a charge of second-degree murder.

He was described as 5’11” and 180 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Bruks is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 686-3505.