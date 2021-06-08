Cheektowaga Police searching for missing woman

CHEEKTOWAGA (WIVB) – The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Haylee Kozuch has not been in contact with her family in over month and they are concerned for her safety and wellbeing. They say Kozuch has a learning disability.

Kozuch has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at 5-foot-1, 130 pounds. She has a scar in the shape of an X on her stomach.

Anyone who encounters Kozuch is asked to call their local police department. Any information on her whereabouts can be provided to the Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3500.