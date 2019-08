CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking to learn more about a motorcycle crash on Route 33.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the road near I-90.

Officials think a recklessly driven SUV may have been involved in the accident.

Anyone who saw the crash, or noticed a dark-colored SUV with possible driver’s side front-end damage, is asked to contact Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3580.