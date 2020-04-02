Cheektowaga school bus driver is among hundreds of WNYers struggling to apply for unemployment benefits

Cynthia Pigler is a mother of three. She’s been stressed out because, for more than a week, she’s been trying to apply for unemployment both online and over the phone and she’s getting nowhere.

“So now I’m calling the hotline number again, and then it cuts off. And then you go right back to square one,” Cynthia Pigler.

Cynthia is a local school bus driver who, like many Western New Yorkers, has been laid off because of the coronavirus.

“It’s getting hard. It’s more stressful than anything,” said Cynthia Pigler.

She lives in Cheektowaga with her husband and three children, and making ends meet has been hard.

“At this point, we’re figuring out which ones are more important, we have to pay for the house and do lights and gas.”

She is grateful that her husband is an essential worker and they do at least have some money coming in.

“Now it’s going to be more of a burden on him because now we went from two to one… all because we can’t get through on the phone,” Hilary Pigler said.