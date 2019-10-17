Chef’s On The Go celebrates grand opening with giveaways that had guests lining up overnight

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The doors are now open at the new Chef’s On The Go quick service restaurant in the Williamsville Plaza, and the company celebrated its grand opening in a big way.

The day was marked with fireworks, a “spaghetti strand” ribbon cutting, and giveaways that had fans lining up overnight.

Scott Mariglia arrived at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The math teacher says he took his first-ever personal day to be at the Chef’s On The Go for the experience.

And he dressed for the occasion. His mother-in-law made him a custom chef’s jacket with a Chef’s logo on the breast pocket. On the back, she created an homage to one of the most famous Chef’s fans out there, Bruce Smith.

“She decided to add a Bruce Smith jersey,” Mariglia pointed out. “So Bruce, if you’re watching this, come check it out,” he added, laughing.

Plenty of Western New Yorkers did come out to check out the celebrations.

The first 97 people in line received a free order of spaghetti parm.

They were also entered into a drawing to win free spaghetti parm for life.

“Spaghetti parm is the perfect blend of Chef’s famous sauce and butter, nice al dente pasta mixed together with a ton of cheese on top, you can’t go wrong,” said Joe Salamone, who was fourth in line outside Chef’s On The Go before it opened.

Salamone and the three people in front of him made a pact while they waited. “We just became friends out here in the cold, but we decided whoever wins the spaghetti parm [for life], if it’s one of us four, we’re going to share it with each other,” Mariglia said.

The winner was ultimately not part of the pact.

Julie Vacanti’s name was drawn at random and announced live on 97 Rock and to the crowd.

Free spaghetti parm for life is no small prize.

“If you come here six days a week for 25 years, it’s approximately $150,000 dollars,” said Nick Bello, who was second in line overnight. “And that’s just 25 years.”

Chef’s is celebrating 97 years in business this year, and the opening of its newest venture. Chef’s On The Go offers the same traditional favorites you can find at the Seneca Street location, but without the full dining room. You can walk in or drive up to place your order and, while there is some seating at the new location, the food is really meant to be grab-and-go.

“People like eating on the go so we developed a container that travels well and it just matches up with what we’ve seen in the industry lately,” said Chris Covelli, a Chef’s On The Go partner.

Covelli says the new restaurant is just the start. Plans are in the works to franchise it, and we could see a few locations around the country open in the next year.